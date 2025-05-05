Preview: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's Earnings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.76.

Anticipation surrounds Jazz Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.79, which was followed by a 3.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jazz Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 5.81 5.50 4.8 4.18 EPS Actual 6.60 6.61 5.3 2.68 Price Change % 3.0% 7.000000000000001% 4.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Jazz Pharmaceuticals's Stock

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals were trading at $120.05 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

A total of 13 analyst ratings have been received for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $194.0, suggesting a potential 61.6% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Corcept Therapeutics, Axsome Therapeutics and Elanco Animal Health, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Corcept Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $120.12, suggesting a potential 0.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Axsome Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $179.12, suggesting a potential 49.2% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Elanco Animal Health, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 87.51% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Corcept Therapeutics, Axsome Therapeutics and Elanco Animal Health, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Jazz Pharmaceuticals Buy 7.53% $959.46M 4.62% Corcept Therapeutics Buy 34.33% $178.93M 4.61% Axsome Therapeutics Buy 66.04% $108.25M -99.94% Elanco Animal Health Buy -1.45% $519M -0.13%

Key Takeaway:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is an Ireland-domiciled biopharmaceutical firm focused primarily on treatments for sleeping disorders and oncology. Jazz has nine approved drugs across neuroscience and oncology indications; its portfolio includes Xyrem and Xywav for narcolepsy, Zepzelca for the treatment of metastatic small cell lung cancer, Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia. In May 2021, Jazz acquired GW Pharmaceuticals and gained its leading product, Epidiolex for the treatment of severe, rare forms of epilepsy.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Jazz Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.53%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jazz Pharmaceuticals's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.62%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jazz Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.57%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.51. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Jazz Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

