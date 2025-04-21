Preview: Invesco's Earnings

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Invesco will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

Investors in Invesco are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Invesco's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.43 0.40 0.40 EPS Actual 0.52 0.44 0.43 0.33 Price Change % -2.0% -3.0% -1.0% -0.0%

Performance of Invesco Shares

Shares of Invesco were trading at $12.8 as of April 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.57%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Invesco

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Invesco.

Analysts have given Invesco a total of 19 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $17.51, indicating a potential 36.8% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hamilton Lane, Janus Henderson Group and Affiliated Managers Group, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hamilton Lane, with an average 1-year price target of $158.6, suggesting a potential 1139.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Janus Henderson Group, with an average 1-year price target of $43.38, suggesting a potential 238.91% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Affiliated Managers Group, with an average 1-year price target of $194.5, suggesting a potential 1419.53% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Hamilton Lane, Janus Henderson Group and Affiliated Managers Group are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Invesco Neutral 12.71% $602.60M 1.97% Hamilton Lane Neutral 34.33% $128.63M 8.44% Janus Henderson Group Neutral 24.59% $485.80M 2.79% Affiliated Managers Group Neutral 4.32% $285.50M 4.87%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of revenue growth, Invesco is at the bottom among its peers. Invesco also ranks lowest in gross profit. However, Invesco is in the middle for return on equity.

Discovering Invesco: A Closer Look

Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (68% of managed assets) and institutional (32%) clients. At the end of October 2024, the firm had $1.792 trillion in assets under management spread among its equity (58% of AUM), balanced (3%), fixed-income (22%), alternative investment (7%), and money market (10%) operations. Passive products account for 43% of Invesco's total AUM, including 65% of the company's equity operations and 15% of its fixed-income platform. Invesco's us retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside of North America, with 29% of its AUM sourced from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (14%) and Asia (15%).

A Deep Dive into Invesco's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Invesco showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.71% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Invesco's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invesco's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invesco's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Invesco's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.72, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Invesco visit their earnings calendar on our site.

