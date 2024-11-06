A Preview Of Installed Building Prods's Earnings

Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Installed Building Prods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.02.

The market awaits Installed Building Prods's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.05, leading to a 1.76% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Installed Building Prods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.89 2.32 2.45 2.38 EPS Actual 2.84 2.47 2.72 2.79 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% 5.0% 1.0%

Installed Building Prods Share Price Analysis

Shares of Installed Building Prods were trading at $232.55 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 80.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Installed Building Prods

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Installed Building Prods.

Installed Building Prods has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $262.0, the consensus suggests a potential 12.66% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of KB Home, Meritage Homes and Champion Homes, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for KB Home, with an average 1-year price target of $80.75, suggesting a potential 65.28% downside. Meritage Homes received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $214.0, implying a potential 7.98% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Champion Homes, with an average 1-year price target of $88.33, indicating a potential 62.02% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for KB Home, Meritage Homes and Champion Homes, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Installed Building Prods Neutral 6.57% $251.40M 9.56% KB Home Neutral 10.43% $365.44M 3.91% Meritage Homes Neutral -1.63% $396.35M 3.95% Champion Homes Neutral 32.88% $166.33M 3.72%

Key Takeaway:

Installed Building Prods ranks: - Top for Revenue Growth among peers. - Bottom for Gross Profit among peers. - Middle for Return on Equity among peers. Overall, Installed Building Prods shows strong revenue growth compared to its peers, but lags behind in gross profit and return on equity metrics.

Get to Know Installed Building Prods Better

Installed Building Products Inc is an insulation installer serving the residential new construction market and are also a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping and fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving, mirrors and other products throughout the United States. The company installs fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and cellulose insulation. The company has three operating segments consisting of Installation, Manufacturing and Distribution operations. Majority of revenue is generated from Installation segment.

Installed Building Prods: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Installed Building Prods's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Installed Building Prods's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.84%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Installed Building Prods's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 9.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Installed Building Prods's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.24%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, Installed Building Prods faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Installed Building Prods visit their earnings calendar on our site.

