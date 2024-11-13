A Preview Of Inovio Pharmaceuticals's Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.14.

Investors in Inovio Pharmaceuticals are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.09, leading to a 3.1% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Inovio Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -1.10 -1 -1.27 -1.56 EPS Actual -1.19 -1.31 -1.10 -1.56 Price Change % -3.0% 1.0% -9.0% -4.0%

Performance of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Shares

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals were trading at $5.15 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Analysts have provided Inovio Pharmaceuticals with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $7.0, suggesting a potential 35.92% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Puma Biotechnology, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Puma Biotechnology, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Puma Biotechnology Buy -13.72% $36.42M -9.10%

Key Takeaway:

In comparison to its peers, Inovio Pharmaceuticals ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity, suggesting average profitability compared to its peers. Overall, Inovio Pharmaceuticals may need to focus on improving its revenue growth and gross profit to align better with its industry peers.

Delving into Inovio Pharmaceuticals's Background

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company that develops active DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to treat and prevent cancers and infectious diseases. The company is engaged in gene therapy, where its immunotherapy platform consists of DNA-based immunotherapy and electroporation delivery technologies.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Inovio Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -55.41%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Inovio Pharmaceuticals's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -31993.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Inovio Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -33.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -24.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Inovio Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Inovio Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.