A Preview Of Impinj's Earnings

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Impinj will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

The announcement from Impinj is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 15.19% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Impinj's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.48 0.74 0.11 EPS Actual 0.48 0.56 0.83 0.21 Price Change % -15.0% -14.000000000000002% 4.0% 28.999999999999996%

Performance of Impinj Shares

Shares of Impinj were trading at $69.67 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Impinj

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Impinj.

Impinj has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $142.5, the consensus suggests a potential 104.54% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Semtech, Synaptics and Rigetti Computing, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Semtech, with an average 1-year price target of $54.0, suggesting a potential 22.49% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Synaptics, with an average 1-year price target of $95.88, suggesting a potential 37.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Rigetti Computing, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 78.47% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Semtech, Synaptics and Rigetti Computing, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Impinj Outperform 29.61% $46.22M -1.88% Semtech Buy 30.09% $130.50M 19.44% Synaptics Buy 12.74% $122.20M 0.13% Rigetti Computing Buy -32.64% $1.00M -122.65%

Key Takeaway:

Impinj ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Impinj's Background

Impinj Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Geographically, the company has a business presence in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, of which key revenue is derived from the operations in the Asia Pacific region.

Understanding the Numbers: Impinj's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Impinj displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Impinj's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.94%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Impinj's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Impinj's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.56%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Impinj's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.95. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

