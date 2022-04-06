PREVIEW-Golf-Major interest as Woods returns to Masters

By all accounts Woods's game is in major shape but the bigger question will be how well he manages four potential rounds on the undulating Augusta National layout, which is one of the more demanding tracks on the PGA Tour.

"I don't show up to an event unless I think I can win it," said Woods, who has not competed on the PGA Tour since the November 2020 Masters.

"Physically the challenge this week is I don't have to worry about the ball striking or the game of golf, it's actually just the hills out here.

"You know, 72 holes is a long road, and it's going to be a tough challenge and a challenge that I'm up for.

"There is (pain) each and every day."

While the spotlight has been locked on Woods, 91 other golfers will tee off on Thursday with the goal of claiming the coveted Green Jacket.

Following Woods' threesome will be defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, who last year became the first Japanese man to win a major championship, Justin Thomas and amateur James Piot.

The next group off will feature world number one Scottie Scheffler, 2013 champion Adam Scott and Tony Finau, who has three top-10 finishes in four Masters appearances.

Betting favourite and world number two Jon Rahm will go out in the third-to-last group along with Will Zalatoris, who last year finished runner-up on his Masters debut, and PGA Tour Player of the Year Patrick Cantlay.

Spectators will not want to leave early with the final group highlighted by Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who will once again attempt to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors with a Masters victory.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Augusta; Editing by Ken Ferris)

