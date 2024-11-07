Preview: Global Partners's Earnings

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2024-11-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Global Partners to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57.

Anticipation surrounds Global Partners's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 3.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Global Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.38 0.10 0.96 0.81 EPS Actual 1.10 -0.37 1.41 0.60 Price Change % 4.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0%

Tracking Global Partners's Stock Performance

Shares of Global Partners were trading at $48.5 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 48.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Global Partners

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Global Partners.

Analysts have given Global Partners a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $51.0, indicating a potential 5.15% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Teekay Tankers, DHT Holdings and Genesis Energy, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Teekay Tankers is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $64.0, indicating a potential 31.96% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for DHT Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $13.5, indicating a potential 72.16% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Genesis Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, indicating a potential 67.01% downside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Teekay Tankers, DHT Holdings and Genesis Energy, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Global Partners Buy 15.08% $287.88M 5.12% Teekay Tankers Buy -14.90% $69.29M 3.42% DHT Holdings Buy -1.18% $56.60M 4.27% Genesis Energy Outperform -11.56% $65.26M -3.20%

Key Takeaway:

Global Partners is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a growth rate of 15.08%. It ranks at the top for gross profit, standing at $287.88M. In terms of return on equity, it is also in the top position with a rate of 5.12%.

Discovering Global Partners: A Closer Look

Global Partners LP is an U.S.-based limited partnership that acts as a midstream logistics and marketing company. It is mainly engaged in purchasing, selling, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. The company owns and operates and control terminal networks of refined petroleum products and renewable fuels in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, Vermont, and other places. It distributes gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, natural gas and propane to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments i.e. Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations and Commercial. It generates maximum revenue from the Wholesale segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Global Partners

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Global Partners's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Global Partners's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global Partners's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global Partners's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.94, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Global Partners visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.