Preview: Genmab's Earnings

Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Genmab to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.

The market awaits Genmab's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 2.36% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Genmab's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.14 4.02 EPS Actual 0.31 0.29 0.36 0.47 Price Change % -2.0% 7.000000000000001% 2.0% 5.0%

Market Performance of Genmab's Stock

Shares of Genmab were trading at $22.78 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Genmab

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Genmab.

A total of 10 analyst ratings have been received for Genmab, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $46.2, suggesting a potential 102.81% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Incyte, Natera and Exact Sciences, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Incyte, with an average 1-year price target of $72.88, indicating a potential 219.93% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Natera, with an average 1-year price target of $140.15, implying a potential 515.23% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Exact Sciences, with an average 1-year price target of $83.33, indicating a potential 265.8% upside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Incyte, Natera and Exact Sciences are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Genmab Buy 29.58% $5.21B 4.44% Incyte Neutral 23.81% $1.05B 3.45% Natera Outperform 58.13% $243.17M -4.59% Exact Sciences Outperform 12.41% $509.46M -0.50%

Key Takeaway:

Genmab ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Genmab

Genmab AS is a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company specializing in antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Genmab's proprietary antibody technologies are DuoBody, HexaBody, DuoHexaBody, and HexElect. Johnson & Johnson partnered with Genmab to create Darzalex, which is regarded as the standard of care for multiple myeloma and is Genmab's leading product. Genmab also has Tepezza for thyroid eye disease (partnered with Horizon), Kesimpta for relapsing multiple sclerosis (partnered with Novartis), Rybrevant (partnered with Johnson & Johnson) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Tivdak (partnered with Seagen) for cervical cancer, and Epkinly (partnered with AbbVie) for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Genmab has several pipeline candidates targeting other oncologic indications.

Key Indicators: Genmab's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Genmab displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.58%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Genmab's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.06%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genmab's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.74%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Genmab adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

