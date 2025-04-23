Preview: FTI Consulting's Earnings

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that FTI Consulting will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97.

Investors in FTI Consulting are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 1.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FTI Consulting's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.73 2.06 2.02 1.87 EPS Actual 1.56 1.85 2.34 2.23 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% -0.0% -2.0%

Performance of FTI Consulting Shares

Shares of FTI Consulting were trading at $167.5 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on FTI Consulting

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on FTI Consulting.

The consensus rating for FTI Consulting is Neutral, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $192.0, there's a potential 14.63% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Science Applications Intl, KBR and Parsons, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Science Applications Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $133.33, suggesting a potential 20.4% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for KBR, with an average 1-year price target of $65.2, suggesting a potential 61.07% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Parsons, with an average 1-year price target of $88.43, suggesting a potential 47.21% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Science Applications Intl, KBR and Parsons are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FTI Consulting Neutral -3.22% $270.06M 2.20% Science Applications Intl Outperform 5.81% $232M 6.15% KBR Buy 22.66% $293M 5.21% Parsons Buy 16.07% $369.75M 8.51%

Key Takeaway:

FTI Consulting ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, FTI Consulting is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Delving into FTI Consulting's Background

FTI Consulting Inc is a firm that generates its sales by providing professional business advisory services to customers. The company operates through five segments, namely corporate finance, forensic and litigation consulting, economic consulting, technology, and strategic communications. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Corporate finance segment. Customers of the company come from a wide array of sectors, including construction, energy and power, environmental, financial institutions, healthcare and life science, insurance, real estate and infrastructure, retail and consumer products, telecom, media, and technology. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from serving customers in the United States.

FTI Consulting: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: FTI Consulting's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.22%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: FTI Consulting's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): FTI Consulting's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: FTI Consulting's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

