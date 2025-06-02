A Preview Of Ferguson's Earnings

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-06-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ferguson to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29.

The announcement from Ferguson is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ferguson's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.60 2.61 2.86 2.32 EPS Actual 1.52 2.45 2.98 2.32 Price Change % -1.0% -1.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Ferguson were trading at $182.34 as of May 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.13%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Ferguson

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ferguson.

A total of 11 analyst ratings have been received for Ferguson, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $186.27, suggesting a potential 2.16% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of United Rentals, Fastenal and W.W. Grainger, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for United Rentals, with an average 1-year price target of $755.0, suggesting a potential 314.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fastenal, with an average 1-year price target of $56.4, suggesting a potential 69.07% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for W.W. Grainger, with an average 1-year price target of $1134.5, suggesting a potential 522.19% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for United Rentals, Fastenal and W.W. Grainger, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ferguson Enterprises Outperform 2.98% $2.04B 4.95% United Rentals Buy 6.71% $1.36B 5.95% Fastenal Neutral 3.39% $883.90M 8.18% W.W. Grainger Neutral 1.68% $1.71B 14.01%

Key Takeaway:

Ferguson ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Ferguson

Ferguson distributes plumbing and HVAC products to North American repair, maintenance and improvement, new construction, and civil infrastructure markets. It serves over 1 million customers and sources products from 36,000 suppliers. Ferguson engages customers through approximately 1,800 North American branches, over the phone, online, and in residential showrooms. According to Modern Distribution Management, Ferguson is the largest plumbing distributor and second-largest HVAC distributor (next to Watsco) in North America. The firm sold its UK business in 2021 and is now solely focused on the North American market.

Breaking Down Ferguson's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ferguson's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.98%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ferguson's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ferguson's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ferguson's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.65% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.1, Ferguson adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Ferguson visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FERG

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage On Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for FERG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.