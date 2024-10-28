Preview: ExlService Holdings's Earnings

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate ExlService Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41.

ExlService Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.13% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ExlService Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.36 0.34 0.34 EPS Actual 0.40 0.38 0.35 0.37 Price Change % 4.0% -1.0% 2.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of ExlService Holdings's Stock

Shares of ExlService Holdings were trading at $38.6 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 48.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on ExlService Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on ExlService Holdings.

ExlService Holdings has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $41.8, the consensus suggests a potential 8.29% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Genpact, Verra Mobility and Concentrix, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Genpact is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $41.17, indicating a potential 6.66% upside. For Verra Mobility, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, indicating a potential 24.87% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Concentrix, with an average 1-year price target of $80.43, implying a potential 108.37% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Genpact, Verra Mobility and Concentrix, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ExlService Holdings Buy 10.71% $166.26M 5.53% Genpact Neutral 6.39% $416.38M 5.26% Verra Mobility Neutral 8.79% $209.94M 7.71% Concentrix Outperform 46.21% $864.19M 0.39%

Key Takeaway:

ExlService Holdings ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks lowest in gross profit and return on equity.

About ExlService Holdings

ExlService Holdings Inc. is a business process management company that provides digital operations and analytical services to clients driving enterprise-scale business transformation initiatives that leverage company's deep expertise in analytics, AI, ML and cloud. The company offers business process outsourcing and automation services, and data-driven insights to customers across multiple industries. The company operates through four segments based on the products and services offered and markets served: Insurance, Healthcare, Emerging, Analytics. The vast majority of the company's revenue is earned in the United States, and more than half of its revenue comes from Analytics segment.

ExlService Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: ExlService Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ExlService Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): ExlService Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.53%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ExlService Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.49.

To track all earnings releases for ExlService Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

