A Preview Of Estee Lauder Cos's Earnings

Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Estee Lauder Cos will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64.

Anticipation surrounds Estee Lauder Cos's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.30 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.08% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Estee Lauder Cos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.09 0.28 0.48 EPS Actual 0.62 0.14 0.64 0.97 Price Change % -5.0% -3.0% -2.0% 6.0%

Tracking Estee Lauder Cos's Stock Performance

Shares of Estee Lauder Cos were trading at $59.59 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Estee Lauder Cos

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Estee Lauder Cos.

Estee Lauder Cos has received a total of 17 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $72.18, the consensus suggests a potential 21.13% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Coty, Interparfums and e.l.f. Beauty, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Coty, with an average 1-year price target of $7.76, suggesting a potential 86.98% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Interparfums, with an average 1-year price target of $163.6, suggesting a potential 174.54% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for e.l.f. Beauty, with an average 1-year price target of $95.57, suggesting a potential 60.38% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Coty, Interparfums and e.l.f. Beauty, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Estee Lauder Cos Neutral -6.43% $3.05B -12.75% Coty Neutral -3.34% $1.11B 0.52% Interparfums Buy 9.97% $233.04M 3.18% e.l.f. Beauty Neutral 31.14% $253.31M 2.31%

Key Takeaway:

Estee Lauder Cos ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Estee Lauder Cos Better

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Estee Lauder Cos's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Estee Lauder Cos's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.43%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Estee Lauder Cos's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Estee Lauder Cos's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -12.75%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Estee Lauder Cos's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.87%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, Estee Lauder Cos faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

