A Preview Of Emerald Holding's Earnings

Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Emerald Holding to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Anticipation surrounds Emerald Holding's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.16% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Emerald Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.16 0.01 -0.32 EPS Actual -0.03 0 -0.46 0 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% 7.000000000000001% 5.0%

Analysts' Perspectives on Emerald Holding

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Emerald Holding.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Emerald Holding, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $8.4, suggesting a potential 80.26% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of TechTarget, PubMatic and Stagwell, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for TechTarget, with an average 1-year price target of $39.6, indicating a potential 749.79% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for PubMatic, with an average 1-year price target of $21.2, indicating a potential 354.94% upside. For Stagwell, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $8.08, indicating a potential 73.39% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for TechTarget, PubMatic and Stagwell are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Emerald Holding Buy -0.58% $52.90M -3.03% TechTarget Buy 0.83% $36.80M 0.57% PubMatic Neutral 6.22% $42.11M 0.69% Stagwell Buy 6.15% $232.26M -0.94%

Key Takeaway:

Emerald Holding ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Emerald Holding: A Closer Look

Emerald Holding Inc is an operator of B2B trade shows in the United States. The company is engaged in three complementary business lines; Connections division consists of a collection of B2B trade show franchises and other live events that provide exhibitors opportunities to engage with buyers and expand their brand's awareness in their industry, Content division consists of B2B print publications and digital media products that complement existing trade show properties, and the Commerce division which offers software-as-a-service technology that enables year-round B2B buying and selling through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms for use by its customers. Majority of the revenue for the company is generated from its Connections segment.

Key Indicators: Emerald Holding's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Emerald Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.58%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Emerald Holding's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.58%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Emerald Holding's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Emerald Holding's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.45%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.02.

