PREVIEW-Deere & Co's profit expected to slide despite slightly higher revenue

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Deere & Co DE.N is forecast to post a drop in quarterly profit on Friday due to challenges in its agriculture, construction and forestry equipment segments as labor and supply-chain difficulties cut in to higher revenue despite the tractor maker's optimistic outlook for 2022.

While the Moline, Illinois-based company's revenue is expected to rise to $8.18 billion in the fiscal first quarter ending Jan. 31 from $8.05 billion a year earlier, profit is forecast to taper off to $2.26 per share, down 41.4% from last year, according to Refinitiv data.

A shortage of semiconductors used in tractors, a tight labor market and supply-chain bottlenecks have led to a deficit in dealer inventories. The period includes part of a five-week-long strike by unionized workers which paused production lines and ended in November. Deere posted its highest-ever profit of $5.96 billion in fiscal year 2021 as farmers flush with cash from high commodity prices upgraded their tractors.

"We did fairly well in 2021 with what we had, and our sales numbers are up," said John Schmeiser, CEO of Western Equipment Dealers, an association that represents dealers of Deere and other manufacturers.

"Right now we're at increased costs that the end user is facing and the manufacturers' lack of ability to deliver products on time is going to have an impact on their sales."

Farmers often buy tractors after their autumn harvests, and low supply can have a substantial impact on sales. Farm tractor sales in the United States grew 1.5% in January compared with the year prior, yet combine sales were down 41.4%, according to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Equipment makers' profits tend to rise in tandem with farming income. Consequently, farmers' profitability this year will be indicative of how agriculture machinery companies will fare in 2023.

"Farmers use this year's profit to buy next year's equipment," said Chad Dillard, a senior analyst at AB Bernstein. "2021 was profitable because you had very low input costs, but very high crop prices. As we roll the calendar forward on the farmers' cash flow side, the equation changes."

