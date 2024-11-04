Preview: Cytek Biosciences's Earnings

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Cytek Biosciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00.

The announcement from Cytek Biosciences is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.05, leading to a 9.43% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Cytek Biosciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.04 0 0.03 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.05 0.04 -0.05 Price Change % -9.0% -1.0% -12.0% 12.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Cytek Biosciences were trading at $5.11 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Cytek Biosciences

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Cytek Biosciences.

The consensus rating for Cytek Biosciences is Outperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $8.0, there's a potential 56.56% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pacific Biosciences, Mesa Laboratories and Standard BioTools, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Pacific Biosciences is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $3.6, indicating a potential 29.55% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Mesa Laboratories, with an average 1-year price target of $133.33, indicating a potential 2509.2% upside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Standard BioTools, with an average 1-year price target of $2.5, suggesting a potential 51.08% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Pacific Biosciences, Mesa Laboratories and Standard BioTools, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cytek Biosciences Outperform -6.19% $25.44M -2.67% Pacific Biosciences Outperform -24.30% $5.94M -30.36% Mesa Laboratories Outperform 14.86% $37.25M 2.29% Standard BioTools Buy 20.87% $14.91M -5.39%

Key Takeaway:

Cytek Biosciences ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Cytek Biosciences is performing well in terms of revenue and profit generation compared to its peers, but it needs improvement in generating returns for its shareholders.

Delving into Cytek Biosciences's Background

Cytek Biosciences Inc is a cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by leveraging novel technical approaches. Its core instruments, the Cytek Aurora and Northern Lights systems, are the first full-spectrum flow cytometers able to deliver high-resolution, high-content, and high-sensitivity cell analysis by utilizing the full spectrum of fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells. Its FSP platform addresses the inherent limitations of other technologies by providing a higher density of information with greater sensitivity, more flexibility, and increased efficiency, all at a lower cost for performance. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Insights: Cytek Biosciences

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Cytek Biosciences's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.19% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cytek Biosciences's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -22.38%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cytek Biosciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.67%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cytek Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -2.14%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cytek Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

