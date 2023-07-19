PREVIEW-Copper miners squeezed by lower prices, higher labor costs

By Arshreet Singh

July 19 (Reuters) - Major North American copper miners are likely to report a fall in second-quarter profits, as global growth concerns dented realized prices for the red metal and labor costs remained high.

Freeport-McMoRan FCX.N, Southern Copper SCCO.N and Teck Resources TECKb.TO are estimated to post a combined adjusted profit of $1.53 billion for the April-June quarter, according to data from Refinitiv, compared with $2.63 billion a year earlier.

The average copper price fell about 11% to $3.85 per pound during the period, as per CFRA Research.

"Copper prices fell considerably in the first part of second-quarter before finding a bottom in late May, at which point it was able to regain some lost ground," said Steve Schoffstall of Sprott Asset Management.

He blamed fears of slowing global growth, particularly in top consumer China, for the decline in prices.

The drop knocked Freeport-McMoRan's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by about $110 million, Wolfe Research said in a research note.

Freeport, which operates the low-cost, high-grade Grasberg mine in Indonesia, is also awaiting an export permit after the Southeast Asian nation banned raw mineral exports. The company has not shipped its materials since June 10 following the expiry of its export permit.

Bernstein sees labor costs, which account for 28% of site production costs, further decreasing margins for Freeport.

Southern Copper, on the other hand, may have the best chance to post a year-on-year rise in adjusted earnings, said Matthew Miller, analyst at CFRA Research, on higher production.

Freeport-McMoRan is set to launch the second-quarter earnings season for miners on Thursday, with Southern Copper, First Quantum FM.TO and Teck scheduled to report next week.

Company

Refinitiv Q2 EPS estimate

Refinitiv Q2 revenue estimate

Freeport-McMoRan

34 cents

$5.54 billion

Southern Copper

82 cents

$2.51 billion

Teck Resources

C$1.28

C$3.63 billion

Company

Recommendation

Median Price Target

Freeport-McMoRan

11 of 22 analysts rate the stock "buy" or higher, 10 "hold" and one "sell"

$45.61

Southern Copper

Five of 11 analysts rate the stock "hold" and six "sell" or lower

$62.74

Teck Resources

Nine of 11 analysts rate the stock "buy" or higher and two "hold"

C$67.65

Quarterly copper production https://tmsnrt.rs/3Y2gWIL

Copper prices fall from 2022 peak Copper prices fall from 2022 peak https://tmsnrt.rs/3rzcrJH

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

