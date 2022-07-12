PREVIEW-Computer chips face toilet paper hoarding moment as shortage turns to glut

By Jane Lanhee Lee

OAKLAND, Calif., July 12 (Reuters) - A supply chain crisis triggered by the global pandemic deprived makers of PCs and smartphones to cars of computer chips needed to make their products.

All that suddenly changed over three weeks from late May to June, as high inflation, China's latest COVID lockdown, and the war in Ukraine dampened consumer spending, especially on PCs and smartphones.

Chip shortages turned into a glut in some sectors, taking Wall Street by surprise. By late June, memory chip firm Micron Technology Inc MU.O said it would reduce production. The market reversal caught Micron off guard, admitted Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana.

As U.S. chip earnings reporting season kicks off later this month, TechInsights' chip economist Dan Hutcheson warned of more bad news following Micron's grim forecast. "Micron kind of plowed the ground, with their honesty," he said.

Worries about an industry downturn have slammed chip stocks, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX tumbling 35% so far in 2022, far more than the S&P 500's .SPX 19% loss.

However, for radio frequency chips used in smartphones, "we're seeing a pullback because of handsets," he added.

The executive's chip factory is "retooling" production lines to make more power management chips for cars and fewer RF chips, which could eventually help relieve some of the auto chip shortages, he said.

While industry executives and analysts cannot say how many excess chips are in warehouses around the world, first-quarter inventory hit a record high at key electronics manufacturing services companies, said Jefferies' analyst Mark Lipacis in a July 1 note. The previous first-quarter record was over two decades ago, right before the dotcom bubble burst.

Manufacturers may decide to use up chips in warehouses instead of buying new ones, and cancel orders, Lipacis warned.

Auto chipmakers are safe for now, some analysts said. But that may not last long.

In his September note Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said automakers were ordering far more chips than they appeared to need, and that trend is continuing, he told Reuters.

