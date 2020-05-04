PREVIEW-Colombia's Ecopetrol likely to see big hit to 1st qtr profit

By Oliver Griffin

BOGOTA, May 4(Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol SA is expected to post a sharp drop in net profit when it reports first-quarter results in early May, following the cratering of global oil prices, analysts said on Monday.

The results will come shortly after Mexico's Petróleos Mexicanos [PEMX.UL], or Pemex, reported a roughly $24 billion first-quarter loss and Brazil's Petrobras scrapped its debt reduction target last week.

Bancolombia analysts expect Ecopetrol to post a net profit of 1.06 trillion pesos ($266 million), down about 61% from the same quarter last year, they said in an interview.

Revenue is expected to fall around 13% as oil prices have collapsed due to a supply glut and low demand caused by coronavirus lockdowns. Analysts also expect a drop in oil output.

"In the case of Ecopetrol we are expecting a small fall in output for the quarter," said Bancolombia's Jairo Agudelo.

The company has warned of disappointing first-quarter results, citing lower oil prices, higher operating costs, the depreciation of the Colombian peso against the dollar, and volatility in capital markets impacting its financial portfolio.

Ecopetrol issued $2 billion in bonds last week.

While the company has said it may revisit its 2020 production estimate, Sergio Guzman of Colombia Risk Analysis said he expected most production cuts to come from the private sector.

"I think the political will is to maintain Ecopetrol producing," Guzman said.

Guzman expects Ecopetrol's profit to fall sharply, but not to the extent of posting losses.

"I don't think the last three weeks are going to soil Ecopetrol's results but they are going to make a dent in its spending plans and output estimates for the year," he said.

First-quarter results may herald troubles for the rest of 2020, Bancolombia's Agudelo said.

"This impact is going to continue being negative for the rest of the year," he said. "Next year it's possible you'll see growth, but that will be based on a very bad year."

Despite the gloomy outlook for the next 12 months Ecopetrol's good liquidity position was strengthened by its bond issue, UBS analyst Luiz Carvalho said in a research note, and the company is positioned to deal with the impact of COVID-19 and lower oil prices in the short term.

