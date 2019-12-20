PREVIEW-Colombia central bank set to keep rate unchanged in last meeting of 2019

BOGOTA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board will meet on Friday for the last time this year, with the market expecting officials to keep the interest rate steady to take advantage of current levels of economic growth and inflation.

A recent poll by Reuters found analysts believe the board will leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25% throughout 2020.

The rate, which has been at its current level since April last year, is the lowest since mid-2014.

"Based on the behavior of the economy and inflation, the best option is to leave the interest rate unchanged," said Banco de Bogota's Chief Economist Camilo Perez.

The stable interest rate has benefited Latin America's fourth-largest economy, where growth is forecast to end the year above 3%, one of the region's best performances.

Growth of 3% will extend through 2020, according to government targets and projections by analysts and the International Monetary Fund.

The government hopes that inflation will fall to its long-term target of 3% next year, down from market expectations of 3.8% this year.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin; editing by Diane Craft)

