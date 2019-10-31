PREVIEW-Colombia central bank set to hold rate again at Thursday meeting

BOGOTA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's seven-member central bank board is set to hold the benchmark interest rate once again at its meeting on Thursday, as temporary inflation expectations rise.

Analysts in a Reuters poll last week said the board will hold borrowing costs at 4.25% through the end of 2019, before possibly increasing the rate by 25 basis points sometime next year.

The board has held the benchmark interest rate since April 2018 to bolster sluggish growth. Policymakers raised expansion estimates to 3.2% from 3% in September, but their figure is still below the government target of 3.6%.

"The bank board will keep waiting, evaluating the evolution of inflation, the dynamic of (economic) activity and the risks of international imbalances," said analyst David Cubides of Itau.

"We expect stable rates in every projection," he added, referring to estimates for 2019 and 2020.

The inflation estimates of those polled by Reuters have climbed away from the central bank's 3% target, and though pressures will be temporary, analysts' consumer price predictions put the indicator at 3.81% at the close of the year.

That was a sharp increase over the 3.63% estimated in last month's survey, following an inflation increase of 0.23% in September.

Inflation expectations for next year held steady in the survey at 3.3%, with some analysts saying consumer prices will then fall closer to the target.

Board member Jose Antonio Ocampo said last week that consumer prices should fall in the coming months.

Like the bank, analysts expect growth of 3.2% this year, up from the 3.15% expansion predicted in the September poll.

