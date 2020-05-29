PREVIEW-Colombia central bank likely to cut interest rate to historic low of 2.75%

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, May 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board is expected to cut the benchmark interest rate for the third consecutive month on Friday to a historic low, as it seeks to lower borrowing costs ahead of a predicted recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent poll by Reuters, 16 out of 20 analysts estimated the bank will cut the interest rates by 50 basis points to 2.75%. Two analysts forecast a cut of 25 basis points and another expected a cut of 100 basis points. One analyst expects the rate to be held at 3.25%.

The bank is once again voting on the interest rate each month, after moving to taking rate decisions at just eight meetings per year in 2018.

"We believe this cut is in accordance with the impact that quarantine measures and the circumstances have had on the development of economic activity and household consumption," Bancolombia, which expects a cut of 50 basis points, said in a note.

"In the immediate future these cuts will create the necessary growth conditions so that once the critical phase of coronavirus has passed, the economy can return quickly to make use of its productive capacity," the bank added.

The Andean country started a national quarantine in late March to contain the spread of COVID-19. While restrictions will begin to relax from the end of May, the quarantine is set to lift on July 1.

The lockdown has led to the semi-paralysis of economic activity in Colombia, which is expected to result in an economic contraction of 5.5% this year, according to the finance ministry.

The majority of analysts in the poll forecast the bank will continue lowering the interest rate throughout the year while it can take advantage of lessened inflationary pressures.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Alistair Bell)

