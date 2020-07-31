PREVIEW-Colombia central bank likely to cut interest rate for fifth month

BOGOTA, July 31 (Reuters) - The board of Colombia's central bank is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate for the fifth consecutive month at a meeting on Friday, as it tries to shore up the country's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nineteen analysts in a Reuters poll last week unanimously agreed the board will cut borrowing costs by 25 basis points to 2.25%, a historic low. The move would take total cuts to 200 basis points since the reduction cycle started in March.

The Andean country started a national quarantine in late March to contain the spread of COVID-19. Though some restrictions have been relaxed, the quarantine is set to last until Aug. 30.

"Despite the recovery we've seen of the economy with the re-opening, in general the evaluation is very unfavorable for 2020, when we've see a deterioration in employment and in incomes for families and businesses," said Julian Cardenas, analyst at pension fund Proteccion.

"Likewise, the bank could give signals of new cuts in the rate during what remains of the year, we think that they could go to a level of 1.75% before the year ends," Cardenas said.

The board cut the rate by half a percentage point at its meetings in March, April and May, before reducing it by 25 basis points to 2.5% in June.

The bank has taken repeated liquidity measures as the twin crises of low oil prices and a coronavirus lockdown batter Latin America's fourth-largest economy.

Consumer price growth is expected to fall below the long-term central bank target of 3% at the close of 2020, amid a sharp drop in domestic consumption. The 12-month measure of the indicator stood at 2.19% in June.

The finance ministry estimates the Colombian economy will contract 5.5% this year.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin and Nelson Bocanegra Editing by Alistair Bell)

