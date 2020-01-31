PREVIEW-Colombia central bank expected to hold rate at Friday meeting -analysts

BOGOTA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank is expected to hold the benchmark interest rate at 4.25% at its Friday meeting and for several months to come as policymakers seek to stoke economic growth amid controlled inflation.

Nineteen analysts in a Reuters poll last week said the seven-member board will hold the rate, which is the lowest since mid-2014, for the 21st month.

"We think that with this decision the bank will continue to expand the time it has to evaluate, with more information, the current state of the economy and its outlook," Bancolombia said in a report.

"For example, that would allow them to know about all economic activity for all of 2019," the report said, "and it would give the board members the chance to evaluate how transitory inflation increases were and if there could be additional pressures in the next two months."

The market is divided between those who expect the board to hold the rate for the rest of the year and others who anticipate increases of between 25 and 75 basis points in the coming months.

Colombia's economy is likely to have grown 3.2% last year and will reach 3.3% this year, one of healthiest expansions in Latin America.

Inflation is set to end the year slightly above the bank's long-term target of 3%.

