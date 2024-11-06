A Preview Of Collegium Pharmaceutical's Earnings

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59.

Anticipation surrounds Collegium Pharmaceutical's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Collegium Pharmaceutical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.51 0.75 0.66 0.52 EPS Actual 1.62 1.45 1.58 1.34 Price Change % 1.0% -17.0% 11.0% 7.000000000000001%

Collegium Pharmaceutical Share Price Analysis

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical were trading at $33.42 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Collegium Pharmaceutical

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The consensus rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical is Buy, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $41.5 implies a potential 24.18% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Evolus and Phibro Animal Health, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for ANI Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $73.4, indicating a potential 119.63% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Evolus, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, indicating a potential 28.19% downside. Phibro Animal Health received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $18.5, implying a potential 44.64% downside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Evolus and Phibro Animal Health, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Collegium Pharmaceutical Buy 7.18% $90.81M 8.94% ANI Pharmaceuticals Neutral 18.44% $80.34M -0.59% Evolus Buy 35.59% $47.83M -60.12% Phibro Animal Health Neutral 7.10% $87.15M 0.29%

Key Takeaway:

Collegium Pharmaceutical ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and planning to commercialize abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its patented DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The DETERx platform technology is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods including chewing, crushing, and dissolving. Its product portfolio includes Xtampza ER, which is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta Products, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, and Symproic.

Collegium Pharmaceutical's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Collegium Pharmaceutical's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Collegium Pharmaceutical's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.5%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Collegium Pharmaceutical's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.81% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Collegium Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.58. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Collegium Pharmaceutical visit their earnings calendar on our site.

