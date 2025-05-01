A Preview Of Chevron's Earnings

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Chevron will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39.

Chevron bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Chevron's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.11 2.43 2.93 2.68 EPS Actual 2.06 2.51 2.55 2.93 Price Change % -5.0% 3.0% -3.0% 0.0%

Performance of Chevron Shares

Shares of Chevron were trading at $136.06 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Chevron

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Chevron.

The consensus rating for Chevron is Outperform, derived from 11 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $166.91 implies a potential 22.67% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Shell and TotalEnergies, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Shell, with an average 1-year price target of $80.0, suggesting a potential 41.2% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for TotalEnergies, with an average 1-year price target of $60.0, suggesting a potential 55.9% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Shell and TotalEnergies, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Chevron Outperform -1.22% $13.21B 2.10% Shell Outperform -15.81% $6.83B 0.51% TotalEnergies Neutral -13.97% $13.67B 3.38%

Key Takeaway:

Chevron ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

About Chevron

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.0 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.7 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the US and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 stood at 9.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 5.1 billion barrels of liquids and 28.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Financial Insights: Chevron

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Chevron's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.22% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chevron's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.1%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chevron's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.26%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, Chevron adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Chevron visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for CVX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Redburn Atlantic Downgrades Neutral Sell Apr 2025 Barclays Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

