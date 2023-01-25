PREVIEW-Chemical makers to feel pinch of weak demand, cost inflation

By Ankit Kumar

Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. chemical makers are likely to see their margins pressured by higher energy costs and supply chain snags in the fourth quarter, although China lifting its COVID curbs could offer some relief in the second half of 2023.

Prices of U.S. natural gas, a key material for making chemicals, hit a 14-year peak last year after sanctions on Russian supply caused a scramble for U.S. exports of gas chilled to liquid form.

Chemical maker Dow Inc's DOW.N margins were hit by the rising energy costs in the prior quarter and the lingering effects will be felt in the current quarter as well, according to analysts.

"It's going to be probably one of the weakest quarters for this economic cycle, if not the trough," said Aleksey Yefremov, analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Natural gas NGc1 averaged $6.10 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu) during the quarter, nearly 26% higher than the previous year.

THE CONTEXT

Concerns of an economic slowdown have hit demand for the sector's chemicals and products that are used in industries ranging from automobiles and cosmetics to food packaging and electronics.

"Supply chain disruptions in other areas of the market can create bottlenecks for Dow's customer base that in turn reduce demand. Supply chain constraints in the automotive industry in recent quarters are a good example of this," said Katherine Olexa, analyst at Morningstar Research Services LLC.

Dow Chief Executive Jim Fitterling in October said high energy and feedstock costs were driving record inflation and impacting demand in the eurozone.

Lockdowns in China, meanwhile, had pressured both consumer spending and infrastructure investments.

In the second half of the year, however, analysts expect China's reopening from COVID-led lockdowns to boost the sector, especially commodities chemical firms such as Dow.

Demand and margins are seen improving from current levels towards the second half of the year, but will remain below last year's levels.

Dow is scheduled to report its quarterly results on Jan. 26, while DuPont de Nemours Inc DD.Nis expected to report results on Feb. 7.

FUNDAMENTALS

Company

Refinitiv Q4 revenue estimate

Refinitiv Q4 EPS estimate

Dow Inc

$12 billion (down 16% YoY)

58 cents (down 73% YoY)

DuPont de Nemours Inc

$3.1 billion (down 28% YoY)

78 cents (down 28% YoY)

WALL STREET SENTIMENT

Company

Recommendation

Median Price Target

Dow Inc

Three of 26 analysts rate the stock "buy" or higher, 21 "hold" and two "sell"

$54

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Fourteen of 21 analysts rate the stock "buy" or higher and seven "hold"

$80

Chemical makers revenues dwindle in 2022 as economic conditions worsenhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3wurB2c

Higher natural gas prices expected to hurt chemical makers' Q4 resultshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3XE74E3

