Preview: CenterPoint Energy's Earnings

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate CenterPoint Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55.

CenterPoint Energy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 1.66% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at CenterPoint Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.4 0.32 0.33 0.53 EPS Actual 0.4 0.31 0.36 0.55 Price Change % 2.0% -1.0% -3.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of CenterPoint Energy's Stock

Shares of CenterPoint Energy were trading at $37.26 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on CenterPoint Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on CenterPoint Energy.

The consensus rating for CenterPoint Energy is Neutral, based on 7 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $36.0, there's a potential 3.38% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CMS Energy, Ameren and DTE Energy, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CMS Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $77.71, suggesting a potential 108.56% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ameren, with an average 1-year price target of $104.4, suggesting a potential 180.19% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for DTE Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $139.0, suggesting a potential 273.05% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for CMS Energy, Ameren and DTE Energy, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CenterPoint Energy Neutral 3.67% $976M 2.34% CMS Energy Outperform 2.00% $877M 3.30% Ameren Neutral 19.96% $794M 1.73% DTE Energy Neutral 1.24% $1.15B 2.51%

Key Takeaway:

CenterPoint Energy ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth among peers. In terms of gross profit, it is at the top. For return on equity, it is in the middle compared to its peers.

Get to Know CenterPoint Energy Better

CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of businesses. Its regulated electric utilities provide transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana, and west central Ohio. The company has natural gas distribution systems serving approximately 4 million customers.

CenterPoint Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CenterPoint Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.67% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: CenterPoint Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CenterPoint Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.97, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

