Preview: Calix's Earnings

Calix (NYSE:CALX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-04-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Calix will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

Investors in Calix are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 8.98% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Calix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.09 0.06 0.20 EPS Actual 0.08 0.13 0.09 0.21 Price Change % 9.0% -4.0% -6.0% -5.0%

Performance of Calix Shares

Shares of Calix were trading at $33.79 as of April 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.48%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Calix

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Calix.

Analysts have provided Calix with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $44.25, suggesting a potential 30.96% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Viavi Solutions, Extreme Networks and NetScout Systems, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Viavi Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $12.61, suggesting a potential 62.68% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Extreme Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 40.81% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NetScout Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 26.01% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Viavi Solutions, Extreme Networks and NetScout Systems, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Calix Buy -22.14% $113.37M -2.30% Viavi Solutions Buy 6.40% $160.80M 1.31% Extreme Networks Buy -5.74% $175.12M 17.59% NetScout Systems Neutral 15.57% $205.41M 3.28%

Key Takeaway:

Calix ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Calix: A Closer Look

Calix Inc develops, markets and sells its appliance-based platform, cloud and managed services that enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform their businesses. The company's customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their business and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. The Company's revenue is principally derived in the United States and it also has its presence in Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific and other markets.

Understanding the Numbers: Calix's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Calix's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -22.14% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Calix's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.7%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Calix's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.91%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

