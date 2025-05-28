A Preview Of Burlington Stores's Earnings

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Burlington Stores to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40.

Investors in Burlington Stores are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.37, leading to a 6.76% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Burlington Stores's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 3.76 1.55 0.95 1.04 EPS Actual 4.13 1.55 1.24 1.35 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 0.0% 0.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Burlington Stores's Stock

Shares of Burlington Stores were trading at $240.71 as of May 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Burlington Stores

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Burlington Stores.

The consensus rating for Burlington Stores is Outperform, based on 14 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $321.64, there's a potential 33.62% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Gap, Urban Outfitters and Boot Barn Holdings, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Gap, with an average 1-year price target of $27.61, suggesting a potential 88.53% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Urban Outfitters, with an average 1-year price target of $65.32, suggesting a potential 72.86% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Boot Barn Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $170.0, suggesting a potential 29.38% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Gap, Urban Outfitters and Boot Barn Holdings, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Burlington Stores Outperform 4.82% $1.41B 20.72% Gap Neutral -3.47% $1.61B 6.44% Urban Outfitters Neutral -18.74% $527.68M 4.42% Boot Barn Holdings Outperform 16.81% $168.56M 3.38%

Key Takeaway:

Burlington Stores ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Inc is off-price retailer offering an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise including: women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. Company sell a broad selection of desirable, first-quality, current-brand, labeled merchandise acquired directly from nationally recognized manufacturers and other suppliers. Company sell product in category such as Ladies apparel, Accessories and shoes, Home, Mens apparel, Kids apparel and baby and Outerwear.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Burlington Stores

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Burlington Stores's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.82%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Burlington Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Burlington Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 20.72%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.92, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Burlington Stores visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BURL

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BURL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.