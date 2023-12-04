PREVIEW-Brazil's economy forecast to have shrunk 0.2% in third quarter

By Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy likely shrunk 0.2% last quarter from the April-June period due to weak activity in the service industry after a surprisingly good performance in the first half of this year, a Reuters poll found.

Activity in segments like administrative work, cleaning and transport softened in July-September, probably bearing down on Latin America's No.1 economy, which received a boost from a record farm crop and strong oil output at the start of 2023.

This result confounded pessimistic analysts and bolstered President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government in its first months, but gross domestic product (GDP) is now set to cool in coming quarters.

Brazilian GDP is expected to have shrunk 0.2% in the third-quarter versus April-June, according to the median estimate of 24 economists polled Nov. 29-Dec. 4 for official figures due on Tuesday. In yearly terms, the economy is seen expanding 1.9%.

"November was marked by the release of data (for September) that reinforced our perception of continued economic slowdown ... this greater weakness was noted mainly in the services sector," Dalton Gardimam, chief economist at Agora Investimentos, wrote in a report.

Brazil's services activity ended the third quarter below forecasts with a second monthly drop in a row, as still elevated interest rates weighed on the sector.

The central bank's conservative strategy of small rate cuts is keeping credit costs high, also affecting industrial production, which logged minimal growth in July-September.

Meanwhile, "despite the weight of agricultural output is smaller compared to industry and services, a quarterly drop of around 2% in the sector will have a negative impact on GDP," said Eduardo Velho, chief strategist at JF Trust.

In terms of aggregate demand, private spending is expected to post a weaker expansion, with consumers focused on buying basic goods rather than more expensive durables usually paid in installments that remain too steep due to high interest rates.

However, big trade surpluses should remain one of the most powerful engines of the economy, though driven mostly by a reduction in imports that reflects a wider macro downturn, JF Trust's Velho said.

A slow but steady increase in federal spending is forecast to act as the other main source of economic growth. The flip side is a substantial worsening in Brazil's fiscal picture for this year, despite the government's promises of frugality.

(Reporting and polling by Gabriel Burin; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((gabriel.burin@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 2039-6646))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.