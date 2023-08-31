PREVIEW-Brazil's economy expected to slow sharply in Q2

By Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic growth likely slowed sharply in the second quarter after a bumper farm crop earlier in the year, a Reuters poll of economists showed, though the services sector provided some support.

While output of soybeans and corn - Brazil's top exports - dropped in the April-June period, activity in domestic commerce should have remained steady. Other sectors such as transport and real estate were expected to have performed better.

Latin America's biggest economy likely expanded 0.3% in the April-June period from the first-quarter, logging a 2.7% rate in yearly terms, according to the median estimate of 25 economists polled August 23-28.

GDP expanded 1.9% in the first quarter, after a revised 0.1% drop in the prior quarter.

"In the second quarter we expect a contraction in agricultural production, but, on the other hand, a modest expansion in household consumption," said Flavio Serrano, chief economist at Banco BMG.

Private spending was probably underpinned by increasing government assistance to Brazilian families as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pushes different schemes aimed at improving conditions for the working class.

Another factor that has been propping up demand is a consistent reduction of unemployment from a record in the beginning of 2021, during the coronavirus pandemic, to a 9-year low.

"(A rise in) household consumption (was) driven by fiscal stimuli - an increase in the minimum wage and increase in the Bolsa Familia aid program- and by the resilience of the labour market," Itau Unibanco analysts wrote in a report.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is also expected to get more traction from Brazil's booming exports. Despite a seasonal reduction in oilseed and grain production, exports continued to grow in April-June, particularly to China.

One point of interest in GDP data due on Friday will be if private investment logs a third consecutive quarterly contraction, which would result in the longest negative streak since the 2015-2016 recession.

Current sluggishness in capital spending is partly the result of a hawkish monetary policy stance that the central bank has only recently started to unwind very gradually, responding to moderating inflation.

But the capex weakness has also been attributed to investor uncertainty over Brazil's swollen public accounts.

Lula has made progress on this front since he took office at the start of this year, with the approval of some initiatives in Congress.

But now his government faces some scepticism about its ability to pass significant revenue measures that would effectively meet deficit reduction targets, like a plan to tax closed-end and offshore funds.

(Reporting and polling by Gabriel Burin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((gabriel.burin@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 2039-6646))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.