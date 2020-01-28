PREVIEW-Brazilian banks likely to post weak profit growth in 2020

By Carolina Mandl and Paula Laier

SAO PAULO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest listed banks are likely to see little or no growth in net income in 2020, after years of double-digit expansion for profits, according to analysts.

On Thursday, Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB3.SA will be the first Brazilian bank to report fourth-quarter results, in what analysts see as the end of an era of soaring profit growth, at least for now.

A gradual economic recovery, low loan-delinquency rates and one-time gains on tax credits likely boosted net income at Brazil's biggest listed lenders by as much 20% in the quarter from a year earlier, analysts' reports showed.

Still, shareholders will be closely watching for the 2020 forecasts from Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA, Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB3.SA to see if they match the markets' low expectations.

"This could be the first time in roughly a decade that banks' profits may even drop," asset manager Ricardo Campos, founder partner at Sao Paulo-based asset management firm Reach Capital said in reference to 2020.

The gathering headwinds include higher taxes, a regulatory cap on overdraft charges, record-low interest rates and fiercer competition with financial technology startups, or fintechs.

After years of fat profit margins in a very concentrated banking market — with Brazil's top five banks holding 82% of total assets — upstarts such as Nubank are challenging brick-and-mortar lenders, helped by new regulations fostering competition.

"The outlook for banking fees is not positive because new players are entering this market, fintechs, retailers and even telecom carriers," said XP Inc XP.O analyst Marcel Campos.

As part of efforts to entice competition and reduce costs to consumers, Brazil's central bank decided in November to cap interest rates on overdraft loans.

Analysts at Bank of America Corp BAC.N told clients in a note the cap should shave off 3% of banks' net income this year.

Profits will also be hurt by tax rates, as the government raised the social contribution rate for banks to 20% from 15%.

"2020 should be a transition year for Brazilian banks, with top line and earnings growth not fully leveraging on the positive credit growth cycle, which should translate into a modest 2.6% growth in earnings for large cap banks versus 2019," Credit Suisse's analysts said in a note.

Analysts at Itaú forecast profit growth between 0% and 5%.

Shares of the country's biggest banks are underperforming the benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP this year. Itau has performed the worst, and is down 8.99% so far in 2020, while the index is little changed.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Paula Laier; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.