PREVIEW-Brazil Jan inflation likely softened on receding beef price rises

By Gabriel Burin

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation rate likely slowed in January as the impact of a spike in meat prices at the end of last year receded, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

A benign set of data, scheduled for release Friday at 9 a.m. local time (1200 GMT), could reinforce the Brazilian central bank's "comfortable" inflation outlook, potentially leading to expectations for additional interest rate cuts.

For now, the bank is seen trimming its main Selic interest rate 25 basis points on Wednesday to a record low of 4.25%, finishing a policy easing cycle that started in the second half of last year, according to a separate Reuters poll.

The benchmark IPCA inflation index BRCPI=ECI was forecast to rise just 0.33% in January, according to a Jan. 31-Feb. 2 Reuters poll of 21 economists. That follows a 1.15% gain the previous month on a surge in Brazilian meat exports that pushed up prices in the domestic market.

Barclays analysts noted they expected "fading effects from the shock in protein prices, with beef possibly falling 2.5% (on the month) after jumping 18.1% in December."

The Reuters survey pointed to an annual inflation rate of 4.32%, almost the same as 4.31% in December, and only slightly above the central bank's 4.0% target for 2020.

But with an economy struggling to emerge from its weakest-ever recovery, and consumer prices cooling off for the most part of 2019, an increasing number of analysts are reducing their inflation forecasts.

Indeed, only 7 of 40 economists in the latest Reuters long-term outlook for Brazil published a few weeks ago expected an inflation rate of 4% or higher this year. ECILT/LTAM

"For the rest of the year we estimate inflation at 3.74% with a downward bias due to falling international agricultural prices and a still-moderate pickup in the domestic job market," said Alex Agostini, Austin Ratings' chief economist.

Soybean futures Sv1, a global benchmark, logged on Friday their longest losing streak on the Chicago Board of Trade since a 10-day stretch in 2014 on concerns about the coronavirus outbreak cutting into Chinese demand.

Labor conditions in Brazil also remain weak despite a drop in the country's jobless rate to the lowest in almost four years, leaving little room for companies to raise prices.

(Reporting by Gabriel Burin, additional reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

