Preview: Boot Barn Holdings's Earnings

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Boot Barn Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25.

The market awaits Boot Barn Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 7.83% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Boot Barn Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.38 0.95 1.02 0.88 EPS Actual 2.43 0.95 1.26 0.91 Price Change % -8.0% -20.0% 14.000000000000002% 3.0%

Market Performance of Boot Barn Holdings's Stock

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings were trading at $133.3 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Boot Barn Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Boot Barn Holdings.

Analysts have provided Boot Barn Holdings with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $135.0, suggesting a potential 1.28% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Abercrombie & Fitch, Urban Outfitters and American Eagle Outfitters, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Abercrombie & Fitch, with an average 1-year price target of $134.0, suggesting a potential 0.53% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Urban Outfitters, with an average 1-year price target of $59.0, suggesting a potential 55.74% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for American Eagle Outfitters, with an average 1-year price target of $13.83, suggesting a potential 89.62% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Abercrombie & Fitch, Urban Outfitters and American Eagle Outfitters, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Boot Barn Holdings Outperform 16.87% $238.87M 7.12% Abercrombie & Fitch Buy 9.09% $974.01M 14.50% Urban Outfitters Neutral 10.09% $527.68M 4.99% American Eagle Outfitters Neutral -4.42% $599.17M 5.94%

Key Takeaway:

Boot Barn Holdings ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Delving into Boot Barn Holdings's Background

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores. The company sells western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. It is a single operating segment, which includes net sales generated from its retail stores and e-commerce websites.

A Deep Dive into Boot Barn Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Boot Barn Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.87%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boot Barn Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.5, Boot Barn Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

