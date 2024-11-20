Preview: BJ's Wholesale Club's Earnings

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect BJ's Wholesale Club to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93.

The market awaits BJ's Wholesale Club's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 1.36% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at BJ's Wholesale Club's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1 0.83 1.06 0.96 EPS Actual 1.09 0.85 1.11 0.98 Price Change % 1.0% 6.0% -4.0% -5.0%

Tracking BJ's Wholesale Club's Stock Performance

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club were trading at $86.33 as of November 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on BJ's Wholesale Club

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on BJ's Wholesale Club.

With 7 analyst ratings, BJ's Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $90.0, indicating a potential 4.25% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dollar Tree and Dollar Gen, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Dollar Tree is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $85.39, suggesting a potential 1.09% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Dollar Gen, with an average 1-year price target of $104.4, indicating a potential 20.93% upside. Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Dollar Tree and Dollar Gen are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BJ's Wholesale Club Buy 4.87% $956.58M 9.11% Dollar Tree Neutral 0.73% $2.22B 1.80% Dollar Gen Neutral 4.23% $3.06B 5.25%

Key Takeaway:

BJ's Wholesale Club ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering BJ's Wholesale Club: A Closer Look

BJ's Wholesale serves as one of the few warehouse club chains in the United States. Its more than 240 warehouses are primarily located along the East Coast, most prominently in the New England area. Similar to its warehouse club peers, BJ's charges annual membership fees and keeps costs down by operating a no-frills store environment. The company limits the use of distribution centers where possible and stores inventory on pallets directly on the sales floor, often in bulk quantities. The company also offers a limited assortment of stock-keeping units at its warehouses (around 7,000) to achieve greater procurement scale on select items. About 80% of BJ's net sales come from grocery items and general merchandise, with the remaining 20% coming from gasoline and other ancillary services.

BJ's Wholesale Club's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: BJ's Wholesale Club's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: BJ's Wholesale Club's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BJ's Wholesale Club's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.11% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BJ's Wholesale Club's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, BJ's Wholesale Club faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for BJ's Wholesale Club visit their earnings calendar on our site.

