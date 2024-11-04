Preview: B&G Foods's Earnings

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect B&G Foods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

Investors in B&G Foods are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at B&G Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.21 0.29 0.23 EPS Actual 0.08 0.18 0.30 0.27 Price Change % -3.0% -28.000000000000004% 21.0% 1.0%

Tracking B&G Foods's Stock Performance

Shares of B&G Foods were trading at $8.62 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on B&G Foods

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding B&G Foods.

With 1 analyst ratings, B&G Foods has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $10.0, indicating a potential 16.01% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Westrock Coffee, Hain Celestial Group and Mission Produce, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Westrock Coffee is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $11.5, indicating a potential 33.41% upside. Hain Celestial Group received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $8.5, implying a potential 1.39% downside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Mission Produce, with an average 1-year price target of $15.5, suggesting a potential 79.81% upside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Westrock Coffee, Hain Celestial Group and Mission Produce, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity B&G Foods Neutral -5.33% $92.04M 0.51% Westrock Coffee Buy -7.26% $41.40M -20.41% Hain Celestial Group Neutral -6.48% $98.00M -0.31% Mission Produce Buy 23.95% $37M 2.38%

Key Takeaway:

B&G Foods ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the top.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods Inc is an American packaged-food manufacturer. It operate in a single industry segment and manufacture, sell and distribute a diverse portfolio of high-quality shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetable, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, The company's main brands are Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Cary's, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril's, Grandma's Molasses, MacDonald's.

Breaking Down B&G Foods's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, B&G Foods faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.33% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: B&G Foods's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): B&G Foods's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.51% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): B&G Foods's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: B&G Foods's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for B&G Foods visit their earnings calendar on our site.

