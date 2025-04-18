A Preview Of AZZ's Earnings

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that AZZ will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98.

Anticipation surrounds AZZ's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 1.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AZZ's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.27 1.32 1.30 0.70 EPS Actual 1.39 1.37 1.46 0.93 Price Change % -2.0% -5.0% 6.0% 8.0%

Tracking AZZ's Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ were trading at $82.01 as of April 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on AZZ

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on AZZ.

Analysts have provided AZZ with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $106.67, suggesting a potential 30.07% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hayward Holdings, Griffon and CSW Industrials, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Hayward Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential 78.97% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Griffon, with an average 1-year price target of $96.5, suggesting a potential 17.67% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CSW Industrials, with an average 1-year price target of $319.33, suggesting a potential 289.38% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Hayward Holdings, Griffon and CSW Industrials are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AZZ Buy 5.78% $97.78M 3.31% Hayward Holdings Buy 17.45% $168.00M 3.91% Griffon Buy -1.68% $264.28M 31.30% CSW Industrials Neutral 10.68% $80.11M 2.60%

Key Takeaway:

AZZ ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, AZZ is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Get to Know AZZ Better

AZZ Inc is a provider of galvanizing and a variety of metal coating solutions and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end markets in North America. In its Metal Coatings segment, the company offers metal finishing services to protect against corrosion, such as hot dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating. The Precoat Metals Segment offers aesthetic and corrosion-resistant coatings for steel and aluminum coils.

AZZ: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: AZZ's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 November, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AZZ's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.32%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AZZ's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): AZZ's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AZZ's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.88.

To track all earnings releases for AZZ visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for AZZ

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Sidoti & Co. Upgrades Neutral Buy Feb 2025 Roth MKM Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy

