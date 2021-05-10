PREVIEW-Australia's eye-popping budget deficit seen shrinking as economy expands rapidly

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, May 6 (Reuters) - Australia will report a record budget deficit for the current financial year when it unveils its budget, yet it will still be billions lower than first feared thanks to a stunningly fast recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the run up to the May 11 budget, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has flagged budget shortfalls over the medium-term while pledging there will be "no sharp pivots" towards austerity as the government boosts spending to support the economy.

Australia's A$2 trillion ($1.54 trillion) economy slipped into a COVID-induced recession last year but timely and generous monetary and fiscal support coupled with the country's success in curbing the coronavirus pandemic have boosted its fiscal outlook.

Still, analysts forecast its budget deficit will hit a record of around A$150 billion in the current year ending June 30, though that is much lower than the government's October forecast of A$213.7 billion.

The deficit is seen falling to around A$50 billion next financial year from A$112 billion estimated in the October budget.

Surging prices of iron ore - Australia's top export - have also helped the government coffers, allowing room to keep the fiscal tap open to help drive unemployment lower and wage growth higher.

In what is being touted as a "jobs budget" by Frydenberg, analysts expect an upgrade to economic growth forecasts, extra spending on aged care, mental health, women’s economic security and infrastructure. An extension of the Low and Middle Income Tax Offset (LMITO) is also likely.

Australia's central bank this week painted a rosy picture of the economy, upgrading the growth forecast to 4.75% over 2021, from its February forecast of 3.5%.

"To be clear, the economy remains under a lot of pressure. But that pressure is much less than the official forecasts had factored in," Deloitte Access Economics said in its 'Budget Monitor.'

"It still seems to come as a surprise to many that global growth is recovering fast, that Australia’s world class defence against the virus has us near the front of that pack, that Australian living standards grew faster than their decade average through 2020, that we are the first, and so far only, advanced nation to have more jobs now than before the pandemic."

The budget improvement is a far cry from last year when the recession prompted Australia's conservative government to announce the biggest budget deficit since World War Two of A$213.7 billion for 2020/21.

Australia's net debt is likely to reach about A$750 billion in 2021/22 or 37% of gross domestic product (GDP), lower than the 39.3% estimated in a previous estimate by the government in December, and peak at around A$875 billion, a historic high.

