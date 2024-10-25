Preview: Amkor Tech's Earnings

Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Amkor Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

The announcement from Amkor Tech is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 18.86% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Amkor Tech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.11 0.41 0.53 EPS Actual 0.27 0.24 0.48 0.54 Price Change % -19.0% 3.0% -5.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Tech were trading at $29.37 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.48%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Amkor Tech

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Amkor Tech.

Amkor Tech has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $41.5, the consensus suggests a potential 41.3% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of MKS Instruments, Onto Innovation and Enphase Energy, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

MKS Instruments received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $133.89, implying a potential 355.87% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Onto Innovation, with an average 1-year price target of $255.0, indicating a potential 768.23% upside. Enphase Energy is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $102.83, indicating a potential 250.12% upside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for MKS Instruments, Onto Innovation and Enphase Energy, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Amkor Tech Buy 0.24% $212.38M 1.66% MKS Instruments Neutral -11.57% $419M 0.99% Onto Innovation Outperform 27.10% $128.24M 2.93% Enphase Energy Neutral -30.89% $178.17M 5.04%

Key Takeaway:

Amkor Tech ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Amkor Tech: A Closer Look

Amkor Technology Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. The firm's products are organized into two categories namely advanced products that include flip chip, fine pitch bumping, wafer-level processing, advanced SiPs, power modules, and others, and Mainstream products that includes wirebond packaging and testing. The company derives maximum revenue from the advanced products category. The company derives majority of its revenue from Foreign states.

Financial Milestones: Amkor Tech's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amkor Tech's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.24% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.58%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amkor Tech's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amkor Tech's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, Amkor Tech adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Amkor Tech visit their earnings calendar on our site.

