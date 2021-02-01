US Markets
PREVIEW-All eyes on Alphabet's first-ever disclosure of Google Cloud profit

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Paresh Dave Reuters
Alphabet Inc will report the cost and operating profit of its Google Cloud business for the first time on Tuesday, disclosures that are expected to overshadow record overall quarterly sales for the internet's biggest platform for ads.

By comparison, Amazon's Web Services, the top cloud vendor by sales, posted third-quarter operating margin of 30.5% and $3.5 billion in operating income.

Microsoft's Azure, the industry No. 2, does not report comparable figures.

Google got serious about the cloud around 2016, five years after Amazon's unit had become a multibillion-dollar behemoth. But some analysts say Google may be ready to show that its heavy investment in staff and data centers to catch up in the industry is finally paying off.

Alphabet's costs have been an increasing concern for Wall Street as sales growth from the advertising business flattens out.

The company started disclosing Cloud and YouTube sales a year ago. Alphabet will provide a detailed annual breakdown for Cloud going back three years.

Wall Street analysts forecast fourth-quarter Cloud sales of $3.82 billion for Google, with expectations for the unit to cross $13 billion in annual sales, according to Refinitiv data.

The JPMorgan analysts estimate Google Cloud spent about 40% more in 2020 than Amazon's cloud unit did in 2016, when it had about $12 billion in sales. Google's spending reflects higher competition, as well as cloud vendors expanding into newer technologies.

Analysts expect Google's advertising business will post $42.6 billion in fourth-quarter sales, pushing overall Alphabet quarterly revenue to $53 billion. That would leave Alphabet with 2020 sales of $179 billion and profit of $11 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif. Editing by Matthew Lewis)

