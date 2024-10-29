A Preview Of Albany Intl's Earnings

Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Albany Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90.

Albany Intl bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.83% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Albany Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.87 0.82 0.92 EPS Actual 0.89 0.90 1.22 1.02 Price Change % 2.0% -10.0% 2.0% -3.0%

Performance of Albany Intl Shares

Shares of Albany Intl were trading at $72.25 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Albany Intl

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Albany Intl.

With 2 analyst ratings, Albany Intl has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $86.0, indicating a potential 19.03% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Barnes Gr, Standex International and Hillman Solns, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Barnes Gr received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $47.5, implying a potential 34.26% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Standex International, with an average 1-year price target of $210.33, implying a potential 191.11% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Hillman Solns is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential 83.04% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Barnes Gr, Standex International and Hillman Solns, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Albany Intl Buy 21.11% $112.38M 2.55% Barnes Gr Neutral 12.76% $124.04M -3.59% Standex International Buy -4.32% $69.41M 3.16% Hillman Solns Buy -0.15% $184.76M 1.07%

Key Takeaway:

Albany Intl ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

About Albany Intl

Albany International Corp is principally engaged in processing textiles and materials. The company consists of two business segments, the machine clothing segment, which produces and provides custom-designed fabrics and belts for the production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries; and the Albany engineered composites segment, which offers engineered composite parts for the aerospace and defensive industries. The machine clothing segment contributes to the majority of the company's total revenue. The company has an operation and generates revenue from the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, Mexico, France, and other areas.

Financial Insights: Albany Intl

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Albany Intl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.11% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Albany Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albany Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.55%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albany Intl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.39%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Albany Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Albany Intl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

