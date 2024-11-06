Preview: AAON's Earnings

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect AAON to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57.

AAON bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.3% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at AAON's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.46 0.51 0.55 EPS Actual 0.62 0.46 0.56 0.64 Price Change % -1.0% -14.000000000000002% -3.0% 2.0%

Performance of AAON Shares

Shares of AAON were trading at $113.02 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 104.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on AAON

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on AAON.

Analysts have provided AAON with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $120.5, suggesting a potential 6.62% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Fortune Brands, UFP Industries and Trex Co, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Fortune Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $99.6, suggesting a potential 11.87% downside. Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for UFP Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $155.0, suggesting a potential 37.14% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Trex Co, with an average 1-year price target of $73.56, indicating a potential 34.91% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Fortune Brands, UFP Industries and Trex Co, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AAON Neutral 10.43% $113.09M 6.85% Fortune Brands Buy 6.56% $541M 5.81% UFP Industries Outperform -13.28% $362.74M 3.17% Trex Co Neutral -23.08% $93.20M 4.55%

Key Takeaway:

AAON ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind AAON

AAON Inc is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment. The products include rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air-handling units, makeup air units, energy-recovery units, condensing units, geothermal heat pumps, and self-contained units and coils. AAON's products serve the commercial and industrial new construction and replacement markets, primarily in North America.

Breaking Down AAON's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: AAON displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AAON's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AAON's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.85%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: AAON's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

To track all earnings releases for AAON visit their earnings calendar on our site.

