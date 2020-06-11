Preventing The Great Viral Deficit: A Five-Step Program

Kurt Schacht, Advocacy Director-CFA Institute, Member-Systemic Risk Council

The COVID-19 pandemic has spawned a new virus: the Great Deficit Virus. In just two months’ time, Congress has crossed the partisan divide to authorize close to $3 trillion of rescue measures under the CARES Act, raising deficit spending to an historic 22% of annual U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Debt-to-GDP ratio to an astounding 115% this year. This week, the House announced another round of stimulus. The Great Deficit Virus is infectious and spreading fast.

The Federal Reserve meanwhile says we’ll worry about deficits later, as though the government’s resources are endless and that the economic recovery will foot the bill. Neither is accurate. The economic pain today will be long lasting, and policymakers must be honest about the real cost of keeping today’s economy on life support. So, too, our political leadership and bank regulators must be transparent about their “kitchen sink” bailout policy prescription. Before lawmakers rush for yet another phase of rescue spending, it is critical they implement much-needed restraint and transparency. Here is a five-step policy prescription:

Stop further deficit funding at a prescribed amount, e.g. $1.5 trillion. No earmarks in any new funding bill. Set a one-year moratorium on regulatory actions and federal spending increases that do not address the impact of the pandemic. Prioritize people bailouts over corporate/bank bailouts. Direct additional funding to top off high-priority existing programs. Extend payroll maintenance requirements to January 31, 2021. Fully initiate the oversight mechanisms established under the CARES Act. Extend limits on dividends, buybacks, and executive compensation established under CARES to Federal Reserve programs. Further, ensure public transparency into the Federal Reserve facilities and loans, grants made under the CARES Act, including transparency into and full documentation of the loan terms and conditions; identity of companies applying for government aid, including whether their application was granted or denied; and documentation supporting borrower eligibility And finally, provide monthly public updates about this reporting to mitigate overpayment, cherry picking or gaming of the collateral decisions by program administrators. Return promptly to required financial reporting obligations of public company recipients. Promptly reinstate to full application any suspended or relaxed Federal Reserve rules on bank liquidity requirements.

To be clear, we acknowledge the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, its shock to the global economy and supply chains, and the need to provide economic support. No pandemic playbook fathomed the financial domino effect of a three-month or longer economic shutdown of this scale. Even so, policymaking should employ more than guesswork in gauging how far the nationalization of any and all economic distress can go without triggering global insolvency. Free money for everyone and everything is not a plan. Bailing out zombie debt and debtors is not a plan. Making sure your home-state companies get a piece of the bailout action regardless of need or financial distress is not a plan.

Whatever your view on the wisdom of deficit spending, the original trillions authorized under the CARES Act are unprecedented regarding the long-term economic effects. Lawmakers need to maintain public trust as they execute a reopening of the economy and embark on any new phase of the COVID-19 rescue stimulus. To do otherwise puts the nation’s financial wherewithal, both short and long term, in further jeopardy.

Karina Karakulova, CFA Institute Policy Director contributed to this article

