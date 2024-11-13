News & Insights

PreveCeutical’s BioGene Names New President

November 13, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

PreveCeutical Medical (TSE:PREV) has released an update.

PreveCeutical Medical’s subsidiary, BioGene Therapeutics, has appointed Dr. Mariya Georgieva as President to lead advancements in siRNA therapy for diabetes and obesity. Dr. Georgieva brings valuable experience from AstraZeneca, enhancing BioGene’s research capabilities in metabolic health and gene-based treatments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

