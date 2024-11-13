PreveCeutical’s BioGene Names New President

PreveCeutical Medical (TSE:PREV) has released an update.

PreveCeutical Medical’s subsidiary, BioGene Therapeutics, has appointed Dr. Mariya Georgieva as President to lead advancements in siRNA therapy for diabetes and obesity. Dr. Georgieva brings valuable experience from AstraZeneca, enhancing BioGene’s research capabilities in metabolic health and gene-based treatments.

