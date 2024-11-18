PreveCeutical’s BioGene Announces Key Leadership Appointments

PreveCeutical Medical (TSE:PREV) has released an update.

PreveCeutical Medical’s subsidiary, BioGene Therapeutics, appoints Dr. Linnea Olofsson as Chief Scientific Officer and Dr. Harry Parekh as Chief Research Officer to advance its drug and gene delivery technologies. These strategic appointments are expected to drive innovation and growth in the life sciences sector, positioning the company for future success.

