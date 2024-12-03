PreveCeutical Medical Welcomes Stephen Glover to Board

PreveCeutical Medical (TSE:PREV) has released an update.

PreveCeutical Medical’s subsidiary, BioGene Therapeutics, has appointed Stephen Glover to its Board of Directors, leveraging his extensive leadership experience in the biopharma industry to advance their mission of developing groundbreaking therapies. Glover, known for his successful track record in corporate strategy and financial management, is expected to significantly contribute to the company’s growth and innovation.

