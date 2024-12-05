PreveCeutical Enhances Leadership with Dr. Barry Ticho

PreveCeutical Medical (TSE:PREV) has released an update.

PreveCeutical Medical’s subsidiary, BioGene Therapeutics, has appointed Dr. Barry Ticho to its Scientific Advisory Board, leveraging his seasoned expertise in drug development and biotechnology. Dr. Ticho’s impressive career includes leadership roles at Stoke Therapeutics and contributions to companies like Verve and Moderna, marking significant advancements in treating various diseases. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance BioGene’s initiatives in developing innovative therapies.

