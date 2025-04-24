PRETON BAN Earnings Results: $BPRN Reports Quarterly Earnings

PRETON BAN ($BPRN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.77 per share, missing estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $20,950,000, beating estimates of $18,870,683 by $2,079,317.

PRETON BAN Insider Trading Activity

PRETON BAN insiders have traded $BPRN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BPRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN TUCHMAN purchased 22,000 shares for an estimated $719,620

DANIEL J. O'DONNELL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $719,620

CHRISTOPHER TONKOVICH (Chief Credit Officer) sold 1,230 shares for an estimated $38,130

MATTHEW T. CLARK (Chief Information Officer) sold 253 shares for an estimated $9,361

PRETON BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of PRETON BAN stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PRETON BAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BPRN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

