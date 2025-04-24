PRETON BAN Earnings Results: $BPRN Reports Quarterly Earnings

PRETON BAN ($BPRN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.77 per share, missing estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $20,950,000, beating estimates of $18,870,683 by $2,079,317.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BPRN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
PRETON BAN Insider Trading Activity
PRETON BAN insiders have traded $BPRN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BPRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARTIN TUCHMAN purchased 22,000 shares for an estimated $719,620
- DANIEL J. O'DONNELL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $719,620
- CHRISTOPHER TONKOVICH (Chief Credit Officer) sold 1,230 shares for an estimated $38,130
- MATTHEW T. CLARK (Chief Information Officer) sold 253 shares for an estimated $9,361
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
PRETON BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of PRETON BAN stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 26,288 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $905,095
- SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP added 20,639 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $710,600
- LYNCH ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 16,946 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $517,700
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 11,860 shares (+3.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $408,339
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 9,279 shares (+63.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $319,475
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 8,570 shares (+104.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $295,065
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 8,282 shares (-1.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $285,149
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
PRETON BAN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BPRN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for PRETON BAN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BPRN forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.