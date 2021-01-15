Pretium Resources (PVG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Pretium Resources Inc (Symbol: PVG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.54, changing hands as low as $10.44 per share. Pretium Resources Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PVG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PVG's low point in its 52 week range is $4.05 per share, with $14.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.50.

