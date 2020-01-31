Pretium Resources (PVG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Pretium Resources (PVG) closed the most recent trading day at $10.89, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold mining company had lost 2.25% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.61% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PVG as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PVG to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $134.75 million, up 24.08% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PVG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.97% higher. PVG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, PVG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.22.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

